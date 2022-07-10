Dolmeh national registration declared to all provinces

TEHRAN – The national registration of dolmeh, a tiny Iranian dish fully wrapped up by grape leaves, has been proclaimed to all Iranian provinces as a common intangible heritage.

In that regard, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Deputy Minister Ali Darabi has issued separate decrees to the governors-general of all Iranian provinces, Mehr reported on Friday.

Experts say although the dish is highly popular in the provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Zanjan, and Hamedan, its registration enjoys a national scale and it cannot be confined to a particular place.

Dolmeh is a traditional Iranian dish that goes back to the 17th century. Making dolmeh or dolma is common in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Greece, and Azerbaijan. Even though all these countries have dolmeh in common, each has its recipe and ingredients.

Dolmeh comes from the word dolma which comes from the Turkish word Dolmak meaning "to fill". The word dolmeh refers to any vegetable that is stuffed. When referring to stuffed grape leaves, the full name of this dish is “dolmeh barg-e mo” which means stuffed grape leaves.

No Persian meal is complete without an abundance of herbs. Every table is usually set with sabzi-khordan, a basket of fresh herbs, radishes, and scallions, which are eaten raw and by the handful. Persian cuisine is, above all, about balance — of tastes and flavors, textures and temperatures.

Dominated by fragrant herbs, Iranian cuisine varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

AFM