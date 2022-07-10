What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Behrad Amin Salmasi is currently underway at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

Named “The Skies of Behrad”, the exhibit runs until July 13 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Painting

* Sediqeh Kermani is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 13 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Baharak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Naghmeh Alemzadeh Gorji.

The exhibit named “The Journey of this Home’s Naghmeh to the Other” will continue until July 13 at the gallery that can be found at No. 312, Alley 1, Saberi St. in the Deh Vanak Neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Mina Naderi is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “Ephemeral Garden”, the exhibit will run until July 19 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Zarna Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Nafiseh Ranjbari.

The exhibit will continue until July 13 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* An exhibition underway at Artibition Gallery is showcasing the latest paintings by Bahman Borujeni.

The exhibit runs until July 17 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.



Calligraphic painting

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Maryam Vahidnia.

Entitled “Diligent”, the showcase will run until July 13 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* A collection of calligraphic paintings by Sadeq Tabrizi is currently on view in an exhibition at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 19 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.



Print/painting

* Prints and paintings by Leili Rashidi are on view in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “By Way of Sight” will run until July 22 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by Hanieh Noruzi, Reyhaneh Musavi, Elham Rahimi, Elham Khodabandeh, Aida Ramezani and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Time of No Time” will run until July 13 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* A group of artists, including Siamak Nasr, Kusha Musavi, Nushin Jafari and Parisa Taqipur, are displaying their artworks in different media in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 5 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

