TEDPIX loses 10,800 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 10,891 points to 1.487 million on Monday.

As reported, over 6.041 billion securities worth 34.96 trillion rials (about $125.75 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 6,748 points, and the second market’s index fell 25,733 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

