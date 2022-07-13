Int. congress on reproductive biomedicine to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 23rd Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine will be held in Tehran on September 7-9.

Organized by Royan Institute, the International Congress is a hybrid meeting that combines “live” sessions with an “online” component.

Also, the 18th Hybrid Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology will kick off concurrent with the international congress.

This year, Royan International Hybrid Congress's main objective is to preserve and enhance the connections of researchers and practitioners from all over the world despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royan International Twin Congress (Reproductive Biomedicine and Stem Cells Biology & Technology) has demonstrated to be one of the most successful experiences of scientific gathering in Iran and the Middle East since 2000.

During these twenty years of active involvement in sharing and exchanging scientific knowledge and expertise with renowned scientific institutes and scientists, Royan Congress has helped to form many shared scientific projects and exchanges.

