Hamed Kioumarsi, an Award-Winning Author and Researcher, stated that the book "The Boer Goat" is a leading book in its field and an exceptional one.

Hamed Kioumarsi received his BSc and MSc degrees in Agriculture and Ph.D. from the University of Science Malaysia in 2004, 2007, and 2011 respectively. He then completed a second master's degree in Education (Applied Linguistics). He is an Award-Winning Author, Researcher, and Education Consultant.

Nazanin Amani received her B.A in English Language Translation from the Azad University of Rasht in 2015. She then completed her master's degree in English Language Teaching from the Azad University of Rasht in 2017. She is an experienced educator.

"The Boer Goat" is a leading book in its field. This book is designed for those who wish to develop a broad understanding of animal science, a detailed and well-structured guide that is used as a reference book. Faculty and Staff are using this book to educate students and graduates of universities in agriculture and its related fields.

The meat goat can be raised easily if the farmers pay attention to fencing, nutrition, parasite control, and marketing to maximize profit. The main constraint to ruminant production can be insufficient nutrition. However, the Boer goat has proven itself to be the meat goat of the world with an abundance of good traits and the ability to be an efficient meat production system in different parts of the world. This book aims to give a summarized but nuanced understanding of this valuable breed. The book is authored by Hamed Kioumarsi and Nazanin Amani.

Meat goats can be raised with other species like cattle and may be used to control noxious weeds and brush to increase pastures for other livestock. Meat goats can be reared with very little supplemental grain and with minimal shelter, and are generally an easy-care animal. Housing needs for meat goats are very simple and do not require costly housing, and in moderate climates may only consist of natural covers such as thick trees and brush or rock ledges. Goats produce a wide range of products, and the type of feed used for goats is more diverse, which increases the adaptation of this animal to a variety of climatic conditions. Environmental benefits of goat production include keeping wildlife corridors open and preventing the spread of noxious weeds.

Water footprint usage (L/kg meat) of beef, sheep, and goats shows that goats are more water-efficient than other ruminants such as sheep and cattle. It is also worth mentioning that goat meat contains several nutrients, and consumption of goat meat prevents inflammation of blood vessels. Goat meat contains a good amount of Conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which prevents the arteries from hardening.