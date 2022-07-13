Hossein Vafaei donates his cup to National Sports Museum of Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian professional snooker player Hossein Vafaei donated his championship cup to the National Sports Museum of Iran.

He donated his Snooker Shoot Out trophy, which won in January by defeating Peter Devlin.

Vafaei was accompanied by Hashem Eskandari, head of Bowling, Billiard and Boules Federation of Iran in the Iran’s Olympic Committee headquarters.

Reza Salehi Amiri, head of National Olympic Committee (NOC), former weightlifters Behdad Salimi and Sajad Anoushiravani also attended the ceremony.