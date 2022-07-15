Commodities worth $77.7m exported from Kashan county in a quarter

TEHRAN- Commodities valued at $77.745 million were exported from Kashan country, in Isfahan province, during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Putting the weight of exported products at 90,000 tons, Alimorad Norouzi said that rebar, machine-woven carpet and cast-iron pipes were the main exported items.

Porcelain dishes, brake pads, evaporative coolers, steel and galvanized sheets, tiles, detergents, copper wire, lemon juice, all kinds of yarn and synthetic fibers, dairy products, rose water, vegetable spirits, aluminum and constructional stones were the other exported products, he stated.

The official named Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Spain, Australia, Germany, UAE, Indonesia, England, Italy, Qatar, Pakistan, Zambia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Bahrain, England, South Africa, China, Singapore, Syria, Oman, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Lebanon, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Kenya, Canada and Serbia as some destinations of the county’s exported products.

Kashan, as one of the main hubs of production and industry in the country, has nearly 1,500 production units and 13 industrial parks, districts and zones.

