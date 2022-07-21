Iranian duo wins medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Amirhossein Ghorbani and Ilia Salehipour claimed two medals at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Ghorbani won a silver medal in the 81kg weight category with a total lift of 306kg, which includes 141 in snatch and 165kg in clean and jerk.

Salehipour also claimed a bronze with 305kg. He lifted 134kg in snatch and 171kg in clean and jerk.

The gold medal went to Kazakhstan’s Denis Poluboyarinov who lifted 313kg in total.

The championships are being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.