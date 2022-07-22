Hesamifard the first Iranian woman to climb K2

TEHRAN – Afsaneh Hesamifard scripted history on Friday by becoming the first Iranian women to climb treacherous K2.

K2, at 8,611 meters above sea level, is the second-highest mountain on the planet after Mount Everest (standing at 8,849 meters). K2 is considered one of the most dangerous summits for mountaineering enthusiasts across the globe.

Known as the ‘Savage Mountain’ as winds on its peak roar at more than 200 kilometers per hour and temperatures drop to minus 60°C.

Hesamifard became only the third woman to reach the top of Mount Everest in May this year.

Climbers representing Pakistan as well as the United States, Lebanon, Nepal, Philippines, Estonia, Turkey, New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Argentina, and the United Kingdom are part of the group.