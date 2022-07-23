Alborz cultural elements made national heritage

TEHRAN - A selection of six cultural elements practiced in Alborz province has been added to the list for Iran’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts declared the inscriptions in separate letters it submitted to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

The skills of making indigenous dolls, kilim carpets, flatbread, and local dishes are among the elements added to the significant list, CHTN reported on Friday.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains, a significant part of which are located in the northern part of the province. Historical resources and documents, as well as archeological studies, indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

AFM