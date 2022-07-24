Commodities worth over $2.2b traded at IME in a month

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar month Khordad (ended on July 22), the third month of Iranian calendar year, 8.849 million tons of commodities worth more than $2.2 billion were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor, trade of 1.121 million tons of commodities valued at more than $784 million.

The IME's customers purchased on this floor 201,350 tons of vacuum bottom, 275,059 tons of bitumen, 316,753 tons of polymeric products, 148,500 tons of lube cut, 161,706 tons of chemicals, 4,605 tons of sulfur, 13,456 tons of oil, 110 tons of argon, 1,000 tons of slops wax and 755 tons of insulation.

Furthermore, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 7.696 million tons of commodities worth more than $1.4 billion.

Items traded on this floor included 4,352,000 tons of cement, 1,428,000 tons of steel, 1,551,000 tons of iron ore, 273,500 tons of sponge iron, 36,225 tons of aluminum, 41,400 tons of zinc, 20,910 tons of copper, 510 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 1,000 tons of coke, 60 tons of lead, 60 tons of precious metals concentrate and 57 kg of gold bars.

Last was the IME's side market on which the exchange traded 31,660 tons commodities.

As previously reported, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume, and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

