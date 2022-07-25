Iran defeat Australia at 2022 IBSA Goalball Asia Pacific Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s team defeated Australia 14-4 in their opening match of the 2022 IBSA Goalball Asia Pacific Championships on Monday.

Iran are scheduled to play South Korea on Tuesday.

The Iranian women’s team lost to South Korea 2-1.

The competition started in ISA Sports City, Bahrain on Monday and will run until Friday.

The five national teams play for the continental title and get access to the World Championships, which will take place in December in Portugal.