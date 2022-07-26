Two Iranian athletes banned for doping

TEHRAN – Deaf sprinter Hashem Yadegari and kurash wrestler Saba Karamali have tested positive for banned substances.

Yadegari tested positive for anabolic steroid Mesterolone and Stanozolol.

He will be ineligible for competition for four years from May 22, 2022 to May 20, 2026.

Karamali also tested positive for using the prohibited substance spironolactone.

She will be ineligible for three months from May 31, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2022.