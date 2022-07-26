Gavin Bantock’s “Dragons” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – English poet Gavin Bantock’s book “Dragons” has been published in Persian by Elmi-Farhangi in Tehran.

Saeid Tavanai Marvi is the translator of the book originally published in 1979.

The book contains Bantock's poems since the publication of “Eirenikon” (1972), together with a selection of his previously uncollected earlier poems.

His new work - a series of gothic portraits from life, the fantasy-like sequence “Dragon World” and, most recently, two narrative poems on Zen themes - is richly varied and confirms Bantock as one of the most striking voices in contemporary poetry.

He is the grandson of Granville Bantock. He was born in Barnt Green, and attended New College, Oxford, where he won the Richard Hillary prize for poetry.

He traveled to Japan in 1964 on the advice of his father, Raymond, and returned five years later to teach at Reitaku University.

He has remained in the country ever since. Initially teaching English language and literature at Reitaku, he began also leading a group of students in productions of English plays, which eventually became his primary career.

After retiring from Reitaku in 1994, he became the drama coach at Meitoku Gijuku High School in Kochi.

His previous books include “Christ”, “A New Thing Breathing”, “Anhaga” and “Eirenikon”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Gavin Bantock’s book “Dragons”.

