TEDPIX gains 5,200 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 5,264 points to 1.443 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 3.925 billion securities worth 24.31 trillion rials (about $86.82 million) were traded at the TSE.

Tehran Stock Exchange is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA