Pamela Pilbeam’s “Constitutional Monarchy in France” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – English historian Pamela Pilbeam’s 1999 book “Constitutional Monarchy in France, 1814-1848” has been published in Persian.

Ney is the publisher of the book translated by Babak Mohaqqeq.

Historians in France assume that the restoration of the Monarchy after the defeat of Napoleon was doomed.

The first compact recent history of the period in English, this book reveals that although the French experimented with two Monarchies and a Republic (1814 - 48), there was substantial stability.

The institutional framework constructed during the revolutionary years (1789-1814) remained intact, and the ruling elites retained basic control.

Pilbeam, 81, is an English historian, lecturer and professor emeritus at the Royal Holloway, University of London. She specializes in the history of France since 1789, especially in the 19th century.

She has been a professor at the Royal Holloway, the University of London since 1995, and is an emeritus professor as of 2015. She is president of the Society for the Study of French History.

Her credits also include “The Middle Classes in Europe, 1789-1914”, “The 1830 Revolution in France”, “Republicanism in Nineteenth-Century France”, “Themes in Modern European History, 1780-1830”, “French Socialists before Marx: Workers, Women and the Social Question in France” and “Madame Tussaud and the History of Waxworks”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Pamela Pilbeam’s book “Constitutional Monarchy in France”.

MMS/YAW