Arg-e Rayen: restoration work to renew cobs on the surface

TEHRAN – A restoration work has commenced renewing cob material covering the exterior façade and walls of Arg-e Rayen, a Sasanian-era fort located in southeast Iran.

Apart from the masonry work, the necessary equipment will be installed to light up the ancient fortress, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

Situated in Kerman province, the adobe monument is still standing tall after tolerating several earthquakes and other natural disasters, which have flattened similar nearby structures.

Covering an area of about 20,000 square meters, the castle was inhabited until 150 years ago and some experts believe it is at least 1,000 years old.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes, such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert, to name a few.

AFM