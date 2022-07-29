Over 2,400 prisoners released in four months

TEHRAN - A total of 2,415 prisoners of unintentional crimes have been released across the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei donated 10 billion rials (about $33,000) to help free prisoners, IRIB quoted the head of the Blood Money Organization, Asadollah Joulaei, as saying.

A total of 7,956 prisoners of unintentional crimes have been released over the past [Iranian calendar] year (March 2021-March 2022). President Ebrahim Raisi donated 5 billion rials (about $16,000), Joulaei said, adding that Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei made also contributions.

The Blood Money Organization was founded in 1990. Since then, it has paved the way for releasing more than 150,000 prisoners of unintentional crimes.

Within the framework of online campaigns, 2,294 male prisoners and 121 female prisoners were released, he noted.

He went on to say that 10,686 prisoners of unintentional crimes are still in jail.

Freeing prisoners of involuntary crimes is done in three ways. The first way is granting prisoners leave and the second way is providing a number of them with loans to be paid inside the prison.

The third way of assistance is the release of unintentional convicts by paying their debt.

