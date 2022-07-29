Tehran meeting discusses investment capacities of Kermanshah

TEHRAN - Investment capacities and opportunities in the western province of Kermanshah were discussed at a meeting held in Tehran's Milad Tower on Thursday, CHTN reported.

For investors in the tourism sector, Kermanshah offers a great opportunity to develop tourism infrastructure, the provincial tourism chief said during the meeting.

As Kermanshah faces shortages in tourism infrastructure, especially in the field of entertainment such as amusement parks, water parks, and recreation centers, investment is urgently needed, Mohammadreza Soheili added.

A unique opportunity awaits investors who invest in Kermanshah as one of the most important tourism destinations in the west of the country, he explained.

Back in June, the official stated that tourism has the greatest potential impact on the development of all the capacities available in Kermanshah.

The official added that important steps must be taken to attract investment in the tourism sector.

"An important goal of the provincial tourism directorate should be to attract new and effective investment in the province's tourism sector and encourage major investors from the private sector to do so."

For the benefit of tourists, it is necessary to give priority to the development of tourism infrastructure and the use of historical monuments and tourist attractions, he said.

Kermanshah has many impressive historical sites such as Taq-e Bostan and Bisotun, to name a few.

Kermanshah was founded in the 4th century CE by Bahram IV of the Sassanid dynasty. After the Arab conquest in 640, the city was named Qirmasin (Qirmashin). Under the Seljuk rule in the 11th century, it was the most important city of Kordestan. The Safavids (ruled 1501-1736) fortified the city, and the Qajars repelled an attack by the Turks during the reign of Fath Ali Shah (1797-1834). During World War I, the city was occupied by the Turkish army in 1915 and evacuated in 1917. The construction of a road in the 1950s, crossing the old Khorasan route, contributed significantly to the importance of the city.

