Russ Shafer-Landau’s “Living Ethics” published in Persian

TEHRAN – American philosopher Russ Shafer-Landau’s book “Living Ethics: An Introduction with Readings” has been published in Persian.

Published by Sorush-e Molana Institute, the book has been rendered into Persian by Abolqasem Fanai and Iman Abbasinejad.

“Living Ethics: An Introduction with Readings” is an ideal all-in-one resource for courses in introduction to ethics and contemporary moral problems.

In this hybrid textbook/reader, Russ Shafer-Landau brings moral theory and contemporary moral issues to life with a comprehensive and balanced set of readings, uniquely engaging explanations, and a clear analysis of arguments.

In Part 1, the book balances coverage of moral reasoning with highly relevant contemporary moral problems.

Part 2 features a rich collection of pedagogical tools to help students understand and think critically about the various contemporary moral issues discussed:

“Just the Facts” provides students with relevant factual material, offering the necessary background for the book's ethical investigations.

“Argument Analysis” reconstructs and critically assesses a battery of arguments on the topics of the chapter.

“Essential Concepts” are key terms that are placed in boldface type on first mention in the text, and are also available in the glossary.

“Stat Shots” includes visual presentations of quantitative data that provide additional context for the chapter’s subject matter.

“Cases for Critical Thinking” presents exercises that are designed to invite deeper reflection on issues related to the chapter topic

59-year-old Shafer-Landau is a professor of philosophy at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

He is a leading defender of non-naturalistic moral realism, holding that moral statements are not reducible to natural terms.



He is also the author of the books “Whatever Happened to Good and Evil?” and “The Fundamentals of Ethics”. Besides editing the annual Oxford Studies in Metaethics, he also has co-edited “Reason and Responsibility: Readings in Some Basic Problems of Philosophy”, an anthology covering many aspects of ethics with the late Joel Feinberg and two Blackwell anthologies, “Foundations of Ethics” and “Ethical Theory”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Russ Shafer-Landau’s book “Living Ethics”.

MMS/YAW