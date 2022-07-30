Energy Ministry plans to sell electricity through offering mechanism

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian has said his ministry plans to implement a program in the near future to sell electricity through an exchange mechanism and based on a supply and demand system.

According to Mehrabian, a similar mechanism has been implemented previously in other sectors like cement, steel, and mining, so there is a good chance that the program will also have good results in the electricity sector, IRNA reported.

“We are making the necessary preparations in this regard and hopefully the sale of electricity by power plants through the stock market will be done as soon as possible, which will strengthen the stock market and make it more transparent,” Mehrabian said.

EF/MA