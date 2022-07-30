French diplomat visits Gonabad, hails its attractions  

TEHRAN –On Friday, the Second Secretary of France’s Embassy in Iran, Edouard Dambrine visited several tourist attractions in the northeastern city of Gonabad, Khorasan Razavi province, IRNA reported.

The city has unique potential in tourism, which can attract more foreign tourists to the region, he said during his visit.

“I enjoyed visiting the UNESCO-registered qanat of Qasbeh, and Jameh Mosque of the city, surrounding villages and handicrafts workshops,” he added.

Gonabad is home to over 250 historical sites and structures, of which Qasbeh qanat, the oldest qanat in the world with more than 2500 years of history, is registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

ABU/AFM