Iran-Oman chamber of commerce inks trilateral co-op MOU with TPO, ISIPO

TEHRAN – Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce has signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and Iran's Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) to facilitate the export of non-oil goods to Oman and to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.

The MOU was signed on Sunday by TPO Head Alireza-Peyman Pak, ISIPO Head Ali Rasoulian, and Chairman of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce Mohsen Zarabi, the TPO portal reported.

The main goal of this memorandum is to facilitate the participation of the country's manufacturers and production units located in industrial parks in Oman’s specialized exhibitions and to increase the presence of Iranian products in the Omani market.

Based on the MOU, the parties will collaborate to provide capable domestic producers located in industrial parks with especial incentives and supports such as subsidies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Peyman-Pak said: “Many good measures have been taken regarding the improvement and promotion of communication between TPO and Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce which have been very effective.”

He pointed to the establishment of a direct shipping line between the two countries of Iran and Oman with the support of the government, saying: “We are also pursuing guarantee issues for exporters through the export guarantee fund.”

The TPO head underlined the ISIPO supports for production units as one of the effective points with regard to facilitating foreign trade, saying: “Based on this memorandum, ISIPO and TPO will follow up plans for sending delegations and holding exhibitions in Oman more strongly.”

Peyman-Pak also stated that unifying programs and regularizing the goals and strategies regarding sending delegations and holding exhibitions will lead to greater synergy and will have positive impacts on trade with Oman.

“Signing this memorandum is in line with the general policies of Trade Promotion Organization for integrating and regulating all the government affairs related to the development of foreign trade. This will have the greatest impact on trade with neighboring countries,” he stressed.

Photo: TPO Head Alireza-Peyman Pak (C), ISIPO Head Ali Rasoulian (L), and Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mohsen Zarabi