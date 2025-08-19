A word to the unrivalled philanthropists of our time: Melania and Netanyahu

TEHRAN - When I was a teenager, I read Bleak House by Charles Dickens. In that story, there was a woman who thought about children in Africa but never looked at her own children and did not meet their needs.

Melania, the first lady of the United States, gave a letter to her husband Trump to give to Putin. The letter said that Mr. Putin, killing children is wrong and they should live in peace. And you can stop this killing just by moving your pen on paper.

And Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, sent a message to the people of Iran that the Israeli government is saddened by the shortage of water in Iran and his government is ready to solve the shortage and rush to help the Iranian people.

Now, dear Melania, before you give the letter to Putin, please advise your husband Trump, the closest person in the world to you, to stop complicity with Netanyahu in the ongoing slaughter of over 30,000 children in the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Unless you believe that a blue-eyed Ukrainian child has a different right to life than a brown-eyed Palestinian child.

And Mr. Netanyahu, if you care about others, please let water and food into Gaza. We Iranians have more drinking water than you Israelis who live by stealing water resources from neighboring countries.

We Iranians have a proverb that says that if a bald man could cure someone else's baldness, he would first cure his own.

No more show will deceive the people of the world, especially after these massacres in the Middle East.