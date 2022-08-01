TEDPIX gains 4,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 4,112 points on Monday.

As reported, TEPIX closed at 1.427 million points, as over 3.55 billion securities worth 20.816 trillion rials (about $74.8 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 2,981 points, and the second market’s index gained 8,373 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

