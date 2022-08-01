Nicaragua seeks to use IRCS experiences

TEHRAN – Issac Lenin Bravo, the Nicaraguan ambassador to Iran, and Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), discussed areas of cooperation.

Measures taken by the IRCS are exemplary in the region and the world, Lenin said, referring to IRCS’s great achievements in recent months.

He announced interest in using the experiences of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Fortunately, there are good relations between the two countries, and the cooperation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent of the two countries can be a turning point, he explained.

Committees have been formed between Iran and Nicaragua to enhance cooperation, he noted, adding, "The IRCS’s high capacities are clearly evident and we are interested in using the medical equipment made by the IRCS due to their high quality."

The Iranian Polyclinic in Nicaragua has provided valuable services to people, which shows the empathy between the two nations, and today the people of Iran and Nicaragua have good and brotherly relations with each other, which can be expanded, he emphasized.

Kolivand for his part said that we can also cooperate with the Nicaraguan Red Cross in the fields of medical equipment, textiles, pharmaceutical production, and food packages.

Human resource training and education is another important field of cooperation and sharing experience, he stated, adding that in recent years, IRCS forces have faced various incidents and have proudly come out of the assigned missions, so they can cooperate and transfer experiences in dealing with floods and earthquakes.

--------IRCS services worldwide

The IRCS, established in 1922, is one of the first and oldest members of the movement and is currently one of the top five societies in the world due to its significant activities in the national and international arenas.

In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents, helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia earthquakes, Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, and Yemen.

Moreover, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast,

Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

FB/MG

HIGHLIGHT: Committees have been formed between Iran and Nicaragua to enhance cooperation.

