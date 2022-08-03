Women hold 42% share of charity foundation’s job-creating plans

TEHRAN – Some 42 percent of job-creating plans launched by Barekat Charity Foundation are related to women entrepreneurs, Mohammad Torkamaneh, the CEO of the Foundation, said on Wednesday.

Barekat Foundation has put the priority on breadwinners and vulnerable women for implementing its job-creating plans, IRNA quoted Torkamaneh as saying.

To date, 203,000 job-creating plans have been implemented in less developed areas of the country, creating jobs for 610,000 persons directly and indirectly.

From a total of 203,000 society-based job-creating plans which have been so far launched across rural and less developed areas of the country, 42 percent, equaling 85,000 plans, have been allocated to women entrepreneurs, he explained.

Some 23 trillion rials (about $75 million) have been invested in launching the plans, he noted.

Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, was established in 2007. Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, and granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

In June, Torkamaneh said building more than 8,000 houses, 200 schools, 200 mosques, cultural and religious centers, as well as 30 health centers, implementing 700 water supply projects, and reviving 600 qanats are on the agenda.

