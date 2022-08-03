Iran’s first delegation heads to Turkey for Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s first delegation departed Tehran Wednesday morning for Konya to participate at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Cycling, men’s and women’s handball, men’s volleyball, men’s women’s taekwondo, athletic, men’s and women’s table tennis and Para swimming teams traveled to Turkey.

The second delegation will travel to Kunya on Sunday.

The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be 5th edition of the event scheduled to be held from 9 to 18 Aug. at Konya, Turkey under the aegis of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

It will be the first time in history that the event will be organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee.