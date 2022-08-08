TEDPIX rises 11,563 points on August 6

TEHRAN - TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 11,563 points on Saturday, August 6, IRNA reported.

As reported, TEDPIX closed at 1.448 million points, as over 5.013 billion securities worth 29.43 trillion rials (about $105.9 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 9,713 points, and the second market’s index gained 19,551 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Iranian stock market has been struggling for months to get back on track, however various internal and external factors have been hindering this market from reaching its true potential.

According to Market Analyst Vahid Halalat, the uncertainty of the global economy in the wake of the Ukraine war, the unclear situation of the privatization of the country’s major automakers, and most importantly, the lack of enough attention paid by the government officials to the stock market are among the internal and external factors that have caused the capital market to fall behind other markets such as housing.

Emphasizing that these factors have affected the mindset of the shareholders and caused everyone to stay away from the market, Halalat said: “Considering internal factors, the country’s major automakers play an important role in the stock market and have a great psychological impact; And since their privatization process has not been realized yet, the validity of the entire project has become questionable.”

The analyst stressed that the market is in a stagnated condition, adding: “If new developments occur in favor of the market, for example, the shares of automakers are offered, it can be an excuse for the market to return to its upward trend.”

Overall, at the moment there is no expectation for the market to fall or rise. If nothing changes, the market will grow over time, he said.

EF/MG