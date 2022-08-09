Iran volleyball B team rout Qatar in Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran volleyball B team swept past Qatar 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-23) on Tuesday in their opening match in the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Porya Yali scored 14 points for the Iranian team.

The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku staged the last Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017.