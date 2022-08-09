Iran’s Kiani, Lotfi win gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iranian taekwondo practitioners Nahid Kiani and Hossein Lotfi claimed two gold medals in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Tuesday.

Kiani defeated Moroccan taekwondo athlete Oumaima El Bouchti 2-0 in the final match of the women’s 53kg.

Lotfi also beat Turkey’s Görkem Polat in the final match of the men’s 58kg.

Nastaran Valizadeh in the women's 5 kg and Mahdi Hajimousaei Nafouti in the men’s 54kg won two bronze medals in the Games.

The event was moved from 2021 to 2022 to avoid a clash with the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.