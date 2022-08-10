TEDPIX drops 3,400 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 3,473 points to 1.448 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 4.583 billion securities worth 24.946 trillion rials (about $89 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 2,701 points, and the second market’s index dropped 6,514 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Senior stock market analyst, Ashkan Zoudfekr, believes government must support the stock market against other parallel competitors like money and property markets, the Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA) reported on Sunday.

“Considering the fact that the capital market provides liquidity and dynamism to the economy, and is a useful and active part of the country's economic development, strengthening it should become a priority for the government,” Zoudfekr said.

MA/MA