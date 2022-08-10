Two Iranian powerlifters banned for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian powerlifters Mostafa Khademi and Hossein Jahangiri have been banned for four years due to anti-doping violation.

Khademi is ineligible for competition for four years from ineligible for competition for four years from July 12, 2022 to July 11, 2026 after he tested positive for anabolic steroid Stanozolol and Metandienone.



Jahangiri also has been banned for four years for using Clomifene. The powerlifter is ineligible from July 12, 2022 to July 11, 2026.