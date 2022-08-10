Tehran to host intl. housing, urban development expo in late Oct.

TEHRAN – The 3rd International Exhibition of Housing, Urban Planning and Urban Regeneration is going to be held at Imam Khomeini Mosalla during October 25-27, IRNA reported.

Authorized by Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the exhibition is organized in collaboration with Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF) as well as associations and unions active in this industry.

Aiming to support domestic production in urban development, the exhibition is going to be held with the participation of private and public sectors active in the fields of housing and urban development, municipalities, mass builders, construction, utility, modern construction equipment and tools, as well as health, safety, and environment.

Creating a suitable space and platform for the presence of knowledge-based companies and start-ups in the housing industry, creating employment and entrepreneurship, attracting and directing domestic and foreign capital to large-scale housing and urban development projects, introducing the capabilities of mass builders and large companies active in the housing and urban development industry, and promotion of scientific methods and new technologies used in the housing and urban development industry are also among the main objectives of this exhibition.

This year’s event covers a variety of new areas related to housing and urban development including urban environment, new technologies in construction materials, building industrialization, crisis management in cities, sustainable architecture and identity, smart city, citizen rights, urban management, urban tourism, transportation, paving, air pollution, waste management, energy consumption optimization techniques in cities.

According to the event organizer, Gholamreza Rezaiyan, this exhibition is the country’s largest commercial event in the field of housing and urban development, where the latest achievements and capabilities of institutions, organizations and the private sector companies active in this sector are showcased.

