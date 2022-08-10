Iran’s exports to Albania stand at $3.6m in H1

TEHRAN – The value of Iranian exports to Albania reached $3.6 million in the first six months of 2022, according to Albania’s Institute of Statistics (INSTAT).

As IRIB reported, the export of Iranian commodities to Albania has declined slightly in the mentioned period compared to the first half of 2021 when the figure stood at $3.7 million.

Based on the data released by INSTAT, trade exchanges between the two countries reached their highest value over the last seven years, in 2021.

Iran exported about $5.9 million worth of commodities to Albania in 2021, which was significantly higher than the figure for 2020. Iran's exports to Albania in 2020 were about $2.2 million.

As reported, foodstuff, dates, dried fruits, pistachios, saffron, carpets, construction stones, glass and crystals, petroleum, petrochemical and chemical materials, textile, metal products, and electrical machinery and tools are among the top Iranian goods exported to the markets of the Balkan region, especially Albania.

