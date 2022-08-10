Flash floods damage historical sites, tourism facilities in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari

TEHRAN–Recent floods in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari have inflicted damage to some historical sites and tourism facilities across the southwestern province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Flooding caused a total of 547 billion rials ($1.8 million) damage to 82 historical monuments and tourist complexes in the province, Alireza Jeilan said on Wednesday.

To prevent further damage to the tourism facilities and historical monuments of the region, mud and water have been evacuated, and efforts to strengthen monuments are underway, the official added.

Further budget is needed for the restoration and renovation projects of the damaged sites, he noted.

Since July 23, flash flooding in 17 provinces of the country has claimed 90 lives and left 8 people missing.

The provinces include Sistan-Baluchestan, Tehran, Fars, Kerman, Hormozgan, Qom, Semnan, Mazandaran, Yazd, East Azarbaijan, South Khorasan, Golestan, Isfahan, Bushehr, Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad, Markazi, and Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which are exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

ABU/AM