Safavid processional standard to go on view in Tehran

TEHRAN—A Safavid-era (1501-1736) Alam (literally meaning processional standard), which is considered the oldest of its kind in Iran, will go on display in an exhibition at the UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace in Tehran.

Alam is a symbol of standards carried in Karbala, which is shouldered by some mourners during Muharram’s ceremonies.

The historical object will be unveiled at the “Night’s Sun” exhibition, which will be inaugurated on Saturday, the director of the World Heritage site Afarin Emami said on Thursday.

The exhibit will showcase a selection of 60 ritual and religious works including two paintings by Mohammad Ghaffari (1848-1940), better known as Kamal al-Molk, teahouse paintings, rare Quran manuscripts, and some objects related to tazieh, Iranian passion play, the official explained.

The exhibit will run until September 27, she added.

In the year 680 CE on Ashura, the tenth day of the lunar month of Muharram, Imam Hussein (AS) and 72 of his loyal companions were martyred in a battle against the forces of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty.

A destination for domestic and international travelers, Golestan Palace is located in the heart and historic core of Tehran. The palace complex is one of the oldest in the Iranian capital, originally built during the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) in the historic walled city.

Following extensions and additions, it received its most characteristic features in the 19th century, when the palace complex was selected as the royal residence and seat of power by the Qajar ruling family (1789-1925). At present, the Golestan Palace complex consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

The palace contains numerous ornaments dating from the 19th century, which are one of its distinguishing features. Palace visitors are impressed by the palace's lavish decoration: paintings, murals, frescos, marble carvings, mirror mosaic, and stained glass.

Talar-e Salam, or the reception room, is perhaps the most famous hall in the palace and is where the kings welcomed foreign guests arriving in Iran. Beautiful mirrorwork by Iranian masters decorates the ceilings and walls of this hall, and marble mosaics cover the floors.

UNESCO has it that the complex exemplifies architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar era including the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian arts.

