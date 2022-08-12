Ex- PSV forward Locadia signs for Persepolis

TEHRAN - Former PSV Eindhoven forward Jürgen Locadia has officially joined Iranian club Persepolis.

Locadia has penned a one-year contract with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.

The Dutch player is Persepolis’s second foreign player in the 2022/23 Iran league after Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani.

The 28-year-old striker was a member of VfL Bochum last season.

Locadia scored 45 goals in 127 matches for PSV from 2011 to 2018.

Persepolis are scheduled to play Zob Ahan on Saturday in their opening match.