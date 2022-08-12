ICCIMA hosts business forum with Russian, Tajik private sectors

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a joint business forum with the representatives of Russia and Tajikistan’s private sectors on Thursday.

As the ICCIMA portal reported, in this joint meeting which was attended by trade delegations from Tajikistan and Russia, solutions for facilitating the trade and transit between Iran and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were discussed and opinions were exchanged.

The business forum was attended by ICCIMA board members and officials from the mentioned countries, including Head of the CIS Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers Buri Karimov.

After the talks between the parties, the attendees decided to cooperate in various areas including the development of transit routes and transportation infrastructure, promoting scientific interactions and exchanging students in the field of transportation, reducing toll fees for cooperating countries, following up on the cancellation of visas with relevant countries, and participation in international conventions.

