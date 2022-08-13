Artist Ali-Akbar Sadeqi hangs results of his madness at Tehran gallery 

TEHRAN – A Tehran gallery is organizing an exhibition of veteran artist Ali-Akbar Sadeqi’s artworks, which the artist believes are representative of his mania for art.

The ideas for the colorful artworks on view in the exhibit named “Mad” at the Parallel Circuit Gallery seem to come from the happiness of his childish imaginations or the dreams people have dreamt whether in childhood or adult life.

“Everyone always asks me how is it that I do these paintings or how do I think; I always tell them it’s because I’m crazy,” 85-year-old Sadeqi said.

“I never draw the beautiful flowers anymore,” he said with a sigh. “I never draw beautiful landscapes anymore; I draw the dreams of those children whose fathers have been martyred to achieve freedom for Iran.”

Those artworks that show the nature of children’s dreams may even be frightening to them, but the bright colors he uses to create his works bring tremendous excitement to visitors as well, the Persian service of ISNA said in a report on Saturday.

Part of the exhibition, which will be running through September 2, is dedicated to showcasing Sadeqi’s mask-like sculptures that he has produced based on his childlike dreamy ideas.

The exhibition also has hung a series of the artist’s portraits mugging for the visitors.

The Iranian Artists Forum celebrated Sadeqi’s 84th birthday in November 2021.

Speaking to the audience, he said, “I really love you, my motherland and its people.”

“I always swear on the Persian Gulf; my friends exaggerate about me; I’m nothing but a man, a painter; I like all people from every religion and faith,” he added.

A retrospective of Sadeqi was organized by the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) in January and February 2018.

A collection composed of his 200 paintings, sculptures, drawings, illustrations and a lineup of his rarely-seen short animated movies were showcased at the exhibit.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in collaboration with Shirin Gallery in Tehran organized an exhibition of artworks by Sadeqi in October 2016.

Earlier in March 2016, Art Dubai Modern, a major international art fair in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, showcased works by the artist.

Photo: Art lovers visit Ali-Akbar Sadeqi’s exhibition “Mad” at the Parallel Circuit Gallery in Tehran on June 28, 2022. (Honaronline/Gata Ziatabari)

