Iran's Ganjkhanlou wins gold in Men's Road Cycling

TEHRAN - Iranian cyclist Mohammed Ganjkhanlou came first in the men's 100 km road race at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey on Saturday.

In the competition held at the location Dutlukır in Meram, Algerian Youcef Reguigui won the silver and the bronze medal went to Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi from the United Arab Emirates.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.