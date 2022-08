TEHRAN – Esteghlal football club officially completed signing of Iranian winger Mohammad Mohebi on Monday.

The 23-year-old player joined Esteghlal on a one-year loan deal from Santa Clara.

The Iran league titleholders started the new season with a 2-0 home loss against favorites Sepahan.

The Blues have recently completed the signing of Mehdi Ghaedi from Emirati football club Shabab Al Ahli.