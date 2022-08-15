Iranian team wins medals at IOI 2022

TEHRAN – Iranian students won two gold medals, one silver medal, and an honorary diploma at the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2022).

The competition was hosted by Indonesia from August 7 to 15, as the most prestigious computer science competition for secondary school and high school students around the world.

Alireza Kaviani and Kousha Mousavi won a gold medal, Alireza Samimi grabbed a silver medal and Aria Hemmati received an honorary diploma.

Some 90 countries participated in IOI 2022, and the Iranian team ranked ninth place in the world.

The competition is one of five international science Olympiads held annually.

In the 33rd International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2021) held in Singapore, Iran ranked 7th among the participating countries by winning one gold medal and 3 silver medals.

More success in international competitions

The students of the Sharif University of Technology won three gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal in the 29th International Mathematical Competition (IMC 2022).

Iranian students also grabbed four gold medals at the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2022), ranking first in the world.

The national physics Olympiad team also won 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the International Physics Olympiad 2022, held online from July 11 to 14 and hosted by Switzerland.

Moreover, the Iranian Mathematical Olympiad team won three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking 8th in the 2022 edition of the competition.

Over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, Iranian students won seven gold medals, 11 silver medals, and nine bronze medals at different international Olympiads.



Scientific growth seen to continue

Studies show that Iran enters the year 2022 with the 15th rank in science production worldwide and it is expected to make progress over the next years as the coronavirus pandemic is going to ease.

In reviewing scientific products, various indicators such as publication of articles in prestigious international journals, citations, validity of journals, the level of productivity, and scientific impact of scientists are considered quantitatively and qualitatively.

According to the latest information on science production, Iran is ranked 15th in the world in the international system of Web of Science in 2021, with an h-index of 383, which indicates the quality of Iranian articles registered.

Iran’s scientific position in the Web of Science over the last 5 years shows that the production of conference papers has been on a downward trend during 2020 and 2021 due to the outbreak.

The share of Iranian science production from conference papers has dropped from 7.38 percent in 2017 to 1.26 percent in 2021.

In the SCOPUS international regulations, the most important research areas of Iran in the production of science in 2021 have been medicine, engineering, and materials science, respectively.

