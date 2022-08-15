National Environment Fund to empower women

TEHRAN – The National Environment Fund will provide facilities to empower women with sustainable livelihood, Mehr reported.

Allocation of credit for the development of small businesses is necessary in order to protect the natural ecosystems. Increasing the livelihood of local communities and villagers will protect the country's environment.

A total budget of 3 trillion rials (nearly $11.5 million) has been earmarked for empowering women with the approach of home employment. For this purpose, the National Environment Fund will support the implementation of environmental projects and grant low-interest loans to women.

Creating 10,000 jobs

The Welfare Organization will create up to 10,000 jobs to empower women heads of households, Mohammad Nasiri, the deputy head of the organization for cultural and social affairs, said in April.

A total budget of 3 trillion rials (nearly $11.5 million) has been earmarked for empowering these women with the approach of home employment, he explained.

According to the Statistical Center of Iran, out of twenty-two (22) million families in Iran, over three (3) million are WHH and most of them are in less-developed areas. The Government prioritized such families for targeting socio-economic support.

Meanwhile, Zahra Ershadi, Iran's ambassador and deputy representative to the United Nations, has said that Iran has made significant progress in empowering women, despite U.S. illegal and inhumane sanctions.

Ensieh Khazali, the vice president for women and family affairs, said in the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, that about 12,000 female heads of households underwent empowerment training and entered the traditional and virtual market.

Also, more than 1.1 million women heads of households are covered by the Relief Committee and more than 300,000 are covered by the Welfare Organization, benefiting from special support such as facilities, insurance, and livelihood services.

