Taekwondo practitioner Kiani pleased with her performance

TEHRAN - Iranian taekwondo practitioner Nahid Kiani is happy with her performance at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games, where she won the gold medal in the women's 53kg.

Kiani defeated Moroccan taekwondo athlete Oumaima El Bouchti 2-0 in the final match of the women's 53kg and defended her title in Konya, Turkey.

“The competitions had a high level and were so intensive,” Kiani said in her exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“Turkey is one of the world powers in taekwondo, and they had representatives in all the weight classes. In my weight category, the Uzbek opponent had played in the Olympics and is number one in the world ranking. Also, Morocco has made great progress in the recent years, and their athletes were finalists in the most weight classes, including in the 53kg,” she added.

“I competed with good rivals in the Games. The Saudi opponent had won the bronze medal in Asia a month before, and she was a good rival. I can say that she challenged me more than any opponents. And, also my Uzbek opponent, who was so strong and experienced.

“That's why I am satisfied with my performance. I defeated great opponents, and in most of the matches, except for one, I emerged victorious in two rounds,” said the 24-year-old taekwondo practitioner.

When asked about her plans, Kiani answered: “All these paths that we take and these competitions that we participate in are one step towards the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The long-term plan for all athletes in all sports is Olympic Games, and it's the same for me. I am thinking about winning a medal in the Olympics, and I am moving forward step by step towards this goal,” she said.

“As the short-term plan, I want to win a medal at the Paris World Taekwondo Grand Prix that will be held next week. After that, we have world and Asian competitions,” Kiani added.

“I would like to thank the technical staff of the women's national team, who had a great impact on this success and worked hard for us,” Kiani concluded.