“All People Are Beautiful” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American children’s writer Vincent Kelly’s book “All People Are Beautiful” has come to Iranian bookstores.

The book has been published at Sima-ye Sharq publishing house with its original illustrations by Cha Consul. Nazanin Sudalizadeh is the translator of the book, which was first published by Greater You Books in 2021.

An important book for early readers, it highlights the beauty of our differences.

All people are beautiful. All cultures are beautiful. All languages are beautiful. Celebrating our differences is beautiful.

What better way to talk about diversity and acceptance than with bright colors, fun artwork and interactive ways children can enjoy while they read.

Enjoy learning a few new words in different languages and even use your creativity in some of the in-book activities.

“I’m a husband, father and an award-winning author,” Kelly wrote in a brief biography of himself on his website.

“All People Are Beautiful” won the Spring 2021 Purple Dragonfly Book Awards for Children’s Literature.

“I love writing stories that are filled with fun, color, life lessons, and that focus on promoting positive behavior and early learning in children,” he said.

“‘The Awesome Things I Love’ is my debut children’s book,” he added, and noted that “All People Are Beautiful” is my second book.

“There are more works to follow as I seek to pen books that children all over the world will grow to love,” Kelly asserted.

His “The Awesome Things I Love” was honored with the Fall 2020 Pinnacle Book Achievement Awards in the Children’s Interest category.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Vincent Kelly’s book “All People Are Beautiful”.

MMS/YAW

