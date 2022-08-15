Iranian weightlifters win medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifters Peyman Jan and Mehdi Karami won a silver and a bronze medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.

Ruslan Nuridinov from Uzbekistan won three gold medals with three weightlifting records, with 187kg in the snatch, 230kg in the clean and jerk, and 417kg in total in the men’s 109kg class in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Jan lifted 166kg in the snatch, and 216kg in the clean and jerk. He claimed the silver with a total of 382kg.

Karami won the bronze medal with 173kg in the snatch, 207kg in the clean and jerk and 380kg in total.