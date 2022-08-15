Iran’s Yousefi claims silver in weightlifting
August 15, 2022 - 19:50
TEHRAN – Alireza Yousefi of Iran seized a silver medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.
He earned a silver with 181kg in the snatch, 230kg in the clean and jerk and 411kg in total.
Uzbekistan’s Akbar Djuraev (200-246-446) won the gold medal and bronze medal went to Turkmenistan’s Hojamuhammet Toychyyev (184-225-409).
More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.
There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.
Leave a Comment