Iran’s women’s volleyball win silver in Islamic Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team claimed the silver medal of the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.

The Iranian team lost to Turkey 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15) in the final match.

It was Iran’s second medal in an international tournament. The team had won a bronze medal in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

Azerbaijan won the bronze medal after defeating Cameroon 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-17).

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.