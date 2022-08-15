Iran’s women’s volleyball win silver in Islamic Solidarity Games
August 15, 2022 - 23:33
TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team claimed the silver medal of the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.
The Iranian team lost to Turkey 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15) in the final match.
It was Iran’s second medal in an international tournament. The team had won a bronze medal in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.
Azerbaijan won the bronze medal after defeating Cameroon 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-17).
More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.
There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.
