DMC to be launched in South Pars Gas Complex for 1st time

TEHRAN- Gas Condensate Demercaptanization (DMC) will be launched in South Pars Gas Complex for the first time.

A DMC unit will be set up in the second refinery of the complex, which will lead to the highest refining capacity which is 80,000 barrels of gas condensate per day, while also improving the quality of refining, Hossein Bagheban, the director of the refinery, stated.

The DMC unit is aimed to reduce the corrosive effects of harmful compounds on refinery facilities, cut environmental pollutants, improve the quality of gas condensate and ramp up the value added of the item with a daily processing capacity of 80,000 barrels.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf water, is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

MA/MA